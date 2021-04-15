UPDATE 2-Norwegian lender DNB to buy Sbanken in $1.3 bln deal

(Adds DNB comment)

OSLO, April 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest bank DNB has agreed to buy smaller competitor Sbanken in a deal worth 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

DNB will offer 103.85 crowns per share for Sbanken, a 29.8% premium over Wednesday’s closing price.

The takeover is set to increase DNB’s share of the Norwegian mortgage market to an estimated 27% from about 24%, DNB said in a statement.

“In addition, Sbanken will complement DNB within the savings area, which is a growth area for DNB, and add highly skilled technology resources,” it said.

The transaction will lead to cost cuts at both banks and is expected to have a positive impact on DNB’s earnings per share and return on equity.

“The board of directors is of the opinion that the offer reflects the strong financial and strategic value of the Sbanken group and implies an attractive valuation for shareholders,” said Sbanken Chairman Niklas Midby.

“We believe that Sbanken and DNB as a combined entity will be strongly positioned to compete with the global technology leaders.”

Shareholders representing about 29% of Sbanken’s capital so far have agreed to the offer “on certain terms”, the two banks said without elaborating.

Sbanken was established in 2000 as the first pure-play digital bank in Norway and was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2015.

DNB was advised by its in-house broker DNB Markets while Sbanken was advised by Arctic Securities.

Completion of a takeover, which requires approval from Norwegian financial and competition regulators, is expected in the third quarter of 2021, DNB said. ($1 = 8.3984 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman)