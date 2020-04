MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank will stick with its growth strategy despite the finance ministry taking over from the central bank as its controlling shareholder, CEO German Gref said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said on Friday it had paid 2.14 trillion roubles for the central bank’s stake in Russia’s top bank. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)