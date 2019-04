MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned Sberbank said on Wednesday it expected to receive a total of $5 billion for the sale of Turkey’s Denizbank to Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD including capital and junior and senior debt.

The sale price is based on 1.05 times of Denizbank’s capital, according to international financial reporting standards, Sberbank said. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Edmund Blair)