ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking watchdog approved an application for Emirates NBD taking over the shares of Denizbank from Russia’s Sberbank , the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

In April, Dubai’s Emirates NBD said it will buy Turkey’s Denizbank from Sberbank at 15.48 billion lira ($2.68 billion), a roughly 20 percent discount to a previously agreed price.