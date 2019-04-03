Corrections News
April 3, 2019 / 5:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Dubai's Emirates NBD and Russia's Sberbank up price of Denizbank sale

1 Min Read

(Corrects the price in second paragraph to 15.48 from 15.51 billion lira)

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD has agreed to pay a higher price for 99.9 percent of Turkey’s Denizbank owned by Russia’s Sberbank .

Emirates NBD and Sberbank said on Wednesday that they updated the sale agreement on Tuesday to increase the price to 15.48 billion Turkish lira ($2.77 billion) from 14.6 billion lira in the deal announcement in May 2018.

Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank by assets, bought Denizbank in 2012 for around $3.5 billion as it was trying to establish a presence abroad. ($1 = 5.5925 liras) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

