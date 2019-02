MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian state lender Sberbank plans to complete the sale of Turkey’s Denizbank in the first half of the year, Sberbank said in a filing on Thursday.

Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank by assets, bought Denizbank in 2012 for around $3.5 billion as it was trying to establish a presence abroad. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)