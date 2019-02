MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank plans to increase lending to small, medium and large businesses by 13-15 percent in 2019, RIA news agency cited Sberbank Deputy CEO Anatoly Popov as saying on Wednesday.

Popov said the state-controlled bank also planned to raise lending to its biggest clients by 3-4 percent this year, RIA reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)