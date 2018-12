MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian state lender Sberbank expects its net profit to rise 10 percent next year, the bank’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Sberbank sees its net interest margin at 5.5 percent in the medium-term, and it bottomed out in November, Alexander Morozov said. He added the bank’s forecast for return on equity was at more than 20 percent for 2019. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova)