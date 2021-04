MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank made 304.5 billion roubles ($4.09 billion) in net profit in the first quarter, up from 120.5 billion roubles in the same period of 2020, the bank said on Thursday.

Sberbank’s net interest income rose 13.3% year on year to 421.5 billion roubles in January-March.