UPDATE 3-Provisions hit Sberbank's 2020 profit, but cost cuts help

* Sberbank eyes dividends of 18.7 roubles/share

* Non-performing loans ratio finished year at 6.6%

* Fourth-quarter net profit down 4.9%

* Bank bets on diversification (Adds dividend plans, 2021 guidance)

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank missed its pre-pandemic profit target with a 10% decline in net profit last year due to provisions against bad loans, but maintained its dividend payout, helped by efforts to contain costs.

The coronavirus crisis and a sharp drop in the price of oil, Russia’s key export, have pressured the banking sector and prompted lenders to set more money aside against potential bad loans in the face of economic contraction and a weaker rouble.

Sberbank reported on Thursday 2020 net profit of 760.3 billion roubles ($10.29 billion) as bad loan provisions surged to 412 billion roubles from 92.6 billion roubles a year earlier.

“A year ago we could hardly imagine the challenges we would encounter in 2020: the pandemic, the drop in oil prices, interruption in operations of certain segments of the economy,” CEO German Gref said in a statement.

Presenting the results on a conference call, Gref said Sberbank was comfortable with recommending paying 56.2% of 2020 net profit in dividends, which equates to the same nominal amount as a year earlier.

The bank also nudged up some of its 2021 forecasts, expecting return on equity (ROE) - an indicator of profit generated from money invested by its shareholders - to exceed 18% versus an earlier projection of more than 17%.

“Sber was able to quickly restore the business once the (coronavirus) restrictions were lifted,” Gref said in the statement.

“A massive cost optimisation programme” supported Sberbank’s profitability, Gref added, although ROE slid to 16% in 2020 from 20.5% in 2019.

Gref told Reuters this month that Sberbank had no choice but to diversify into non-banking businesses as shrinking margins threaten the survival of traditional banks.

Sberbank’s net interest income, however, rose 13.6% in 2020. In the fourth quarter alone, it was up 15% year on year at 426.5 billion roubles.

The credit quality of Sberbank’s loan portfolio improved in the quarter, returning to the pre-crisis level, the bank said.

Sberbank also revised its 2021 cost of risk forecast to 120-140 basis points from the 140-160 basis points predicted in late November.