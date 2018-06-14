FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 11:00 AM / in an hour

Sberbank says first deputy chairman Poletayev to leave post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank first deputy chairman Maxim Poletayev will leave his post but continue to advise Chief Executive German Gref, Russia’s top bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Poletayev will leave the position “on the basis of a personal request which is related to his wish to change his work schedule”, Sberbank said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

As adviser, Poletayev “will oversee a number of major projects, including the settlement of the Agrokor situation”, Sberbank said.

Alexander Vedyakhin is expected to replace Poletayev as first deputy chairman, the bank said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

