MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank said on Tuesday it had signed a 10-1/2-year credit facility agreement for up to 29 billion roubles ($468.3 million) with Russian real estate developer Optima Development.

The developer will use the loan to finance the construction of a residential complex in Moscow, Sberbank said in a statement. ($1 = 61.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; writing by Maria Kiselyova)