MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sberbank reported a 2.2 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 176.2 billion roubles ($2.67 billion), Russia’s largest lender said on Thursday.

Its full year net profit rose 11.1 percent to a record 831.7 billion roubles.

Sberbank said its net interest income in the fourth quarter fell 0.7 percent to 354.7 billion roubles.