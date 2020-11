MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank may issue its own cryptocurrency, called ‘Sbercoin’, in 2021, Chief Executive German Gref said on Monday.

Gref said Sberbank was teaming up with JP Morgan on preparing the cryptocurrency and may launch it in “an experiment” next year. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Susan Fenton)