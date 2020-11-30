Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Russia's Sberbank targets return-on-equity above 17% in 2020-23

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank is targeting return-on-equity of more than 17% in 2020-2023, according to the bank’s forecasts presented by Chief Executive German Gref on Monday.

Retail lending is set to grow by 10-12% and its corporate portfolio is expected to expand by another 5-7% in 2020-2023, Gref’s presentation of the bank’s new three-year strategy said.

Sberbank, which aims to become a top-3 e-commerce player by the end of 2023, also plans to channel 50% of net profit to dividends in the next three years. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow Additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Louise Heavens)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up