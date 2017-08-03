Belarussian investor withdraws bid for Sberbank's Ukraine subsidiary

MINSK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belarussian investor Viktor Prokopenya has withdrawn his bid for the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank, saying it would be too time consuming.

Prokopenya was one of several bidders for the unit, which Sberbank put up for sale in March after Ukraine imposed sanctions on Sberbank and other Russian state banks operating in Ukraine in response to tensions over pro-Russian secessionists in eastern Ukraine.

Prokopenya bid in July to acquire 100 percent of the unit via Belarussia’s Paritetbank, which he is in the process of acquiring, but told Reuters on Thursday that he had changed his mind.

“The acquisition of the unit of an international bank is an unbelievably complicated process that demands a lot of time,” Prokopenya said in an interview. “As before, we believe that buying Sberbank’s Ukraine business is a great investment opportunity, but we’ve decided to focus on other projects.”

Prokopenya is the founder of VP Capital, a global investment company focused on the technology sector.

Last Friday, the Ukrainian central bank said it had blocked the sale of the Sberbank unit to two Russian investors, who were among the bidders, due to a failure to provide the necessary documents.