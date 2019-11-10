Japan's SBI Holdings, Fukushima Bank to form capital tie-up -NHK

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese internet banking giant SBI Holdings Inc and Fukushima Bank Ltd will form a capital and strategic tie-up through an investment of up to 20% by SBI in the regional lender, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The future of Japan’s regional lenders is a focus for investors after years of negative interest rates and a declining population have sapped profits and raised questions about their ability to survive.

SBI announced in September it would invest in Shimane Bank Ltd, a regional bank in western Japan. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)