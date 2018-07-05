FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 5:43 AM / in 2 hours

SBM Offshore: Brazilian court orders Petrobras to withhold some payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore, the Dutch marine engineering group enmeshed in corruption investigations in Brazil, said on Thursday a court has ordered Petrobras to provisionally withhold some payments to SBM to ensure the Dutch company pays whatever penalties it receives.

SBM said judges at the federal court in Rio de Janeiro asked Petrobras and SBM for further information before deciding a monthly amount to withhold from payments for work SBM does as a contractor for Petrobras. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

