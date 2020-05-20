Earnings Season
May 20, 2020 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Schoeller-Bleckmann's Q1 operating profit down 40%

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 20 (Reuters) - Austrian oilfield equipment producer Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) said on Wednesday its operating profit fell 40% in the first quarter as the coronavirus sent shockwaves through the energy sector and slowed global production significantly.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 12.1 million euros ($13.25 million) on sales of 108.9 million euros, the group said.

SBO, which builds highly specialised oilfield exploration equipment for energy companies, said it had halved its net debt compared to end-2019 to 9.1 million euros.

$1 = 0.9135 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin

