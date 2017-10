Oct 31 (Reuters) - Utilities company Scana Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Kevin Marsh will retire, effective Jan 1.

The move comes after a unit of Scana and state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned two unfinished nuclear reactors in July after being dogged by billions of dollars in cost overruns.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Addison will replace Marsh. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)