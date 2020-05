It may sound commonplace for someone to provide skillful tax services, but it’s another to provide “Engineered Tax Services,” and a federal appeals court on Thursday revived a trademark lawsuit by a company with that name challenging a rival’s right to use it.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami said a jury could reasonably find that the phrase “Engineered Tax Services” was “inherently distinctive.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y1rrVa