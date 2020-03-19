UPDATE 1-Stanchart Kenya's pretax profit rises 3% in 2019, dividend jumps

(Adds dividend)

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya said on Thursday its pretax profit rose 3% to 12.2 billion shillings ($117 million) in 2019, as a focus on keeping a lid on bad loans restrained revenue growth.

The lender, which is the fourth largest by assets in the East African nation, said its earnings per share edged up 2% to 23.49 shillings.

The bank boosted its total dividend per share for the year to 20 shillings, 5% higher than the previous year.

The government removed a cap on commercial lending rates last November and executives in the industry expect the move to boost loan growth this year.