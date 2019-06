June 27 (Reuters) - Scentre Group Ltd on Thursday said it disposed of its Sydney CBD office towers for A$1.52 billion ($1.06 billion) and announced a share buyback programme worth A$800 million.

The shopping mall owner sold the office towers to certain funds managed by Blackstone Group, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4302 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)