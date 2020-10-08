SCG Packaging prices $1.5 bln Thai IPO at top end of range -sources

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Siam Cement Group Packaging Pcl (SCGP) is set to raise up to $1.5 billion after pricing shares for its initial public offering at the top end of its range, making it the second-largest listing in the country this year, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

SCG Packaging will sell up to 1.3 billion shares or nearly 30% of the total shares in the company at 35 baht per share, raising as much as 45.5 billion baht ($1.46 billion), the sources said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 31.2200 baht) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Anshuman Daga and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kim Coghill)