April 6, 2018 / 12:45 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Schaeffler not liable for punitive damages against subsidiary –8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out a $13 million punitive damages award against auto-parts manufacturer Schaeffler Group USA, finding it could not be held liable in a personal injury case brought against subsidiary FAG Bearings.

In a 2-1 decision, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Schaeffler could not be liable for injuries suffered by Jodelle Kirk, who claimed leaked chemicals from a FAG plant caused her to develop autoimmune hepatitis as a teenager, because the pollution occurred before 1982 and Schaeffler only acquired FAG in 2005.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GEpLEs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
