Schaeffler expects negotiations for cuts to last half a year - CEO

MUNICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Schaeffler expects to finish negotiations with labour representatives for job cuts in around half a year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the automotive supplier announced another shake-up of its corporate structure.
Schaeffler had said late on Monday that it expected the restructuring to cost about 950 jobs around the world but said it was planning no forced redundancies or site closures.
Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine