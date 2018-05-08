FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schaeffler expects negotiations for cuts to last half a year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Schaeffler expects to finish negotiations with labour representatives for job cuts in around half a year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the automotive supplier announced another shake-up of its corporate structure.

Schaeffler had said late on Monday that it expected the restructuring to cost about 950 jobs around the world but said it was planning no forced redundancies or site closures.

Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.