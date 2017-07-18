FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
REFILE-Media house Schibsted Q2 earnings beat forecast
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 18, 2017 / 5:49 AM / in a month

REFILE-Media house Schibsted Q2 earnings beat forecast

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove headline tag)

July 18 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA:

* Q2 EBITDA ex investment phase NOK 880 million ($108.38 million)(Reuters poll NOK 834 million)

* Q2 EBITDA NOK 694 million (Reuters poll NOK 645 million)

* Q2 revenues NOK 4.3 billion (Reuters poll NOK 4.29 billion)

* "Within Online classifieds, we continue to see good revenue growth combined with operational leverage," CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement

* "First impression is positive," says Danske Bank Markets analyst Martin Stenshall, who has a "buy" rating on the stock. "Management guides investments further planned to be reduced in H2 2017 and in 2018."

* Outlook: Schibsted keeps guidance of 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds, its top division, for mid to long term

* In online classifieds, Schibsted says full-year investments are expected to go down versus 2016, and the investments are expected to go down sequentially quarter by quarter in 2017

* On investments in Technology and Online Product Development, Schibsted says: "In 2018, we will be able to take advantage of efficiency effects and reduce duplication of efforts within product and technology" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1195 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.