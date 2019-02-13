More competition from Facebook, Google in display advertising -Schibsted's MPI CEO

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The CEO of Schibsted’s MPI, which will be spun off in April, said on Wednesday it experienced increased competition from tech giants Facebook and Alphabet’s Google when it comes to display advertising.

“In display advertising, we are seeing increased competition from Facebook and Google,” Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of MPI, told an earnings presentation.

He later told Reuters that, for the classifieds business, they were “monitoring closely” what Facebook and Google were doing. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)