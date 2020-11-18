IN BRIEF: Schiff Hardin lawyers, staffers will to get full back pay after COVID-19 reductions

Schiff Hardin attorneys and staff who saw steep cuts in their compensation earlier this year will be fully compensated for lost earnings in 2020, the firm said, but it has not confirmed whether pay cuts will end next year.

At the end of December, employees earning reduced salaries will receive their full pay for the quarter, a firm spokeswoman said. This follows similar moves it made in August and October, when the firm fully paid its employees for the second and third quarters, respectively.

