The new head of Schiff Hardin is pledging to expand the corporate, private equity and private client practices at the Chicago-based firm, which has seen at least four years of declining revenues since 2015.

Joe Krasovec, a co-leader of the firm’s product liability and mass torts practice group, was elected managing partner on Feb. 8, the firm announced on Friday.

