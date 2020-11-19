Schiff Hardin ends pay cuts but says some new associates won't start until summer

Two days after announcing that its lawyers and staff will be reimbursed for lost compensation stemming from ongoing 2020 salary reductions, Chicago-based Schiff Hardin said Thursday that it will end the cuts completely by Jan. 1.

The firm also announced start dates for its incoming class of 10 associates, with half of them starting on Jan. 4 and the other half not starting until June 1. The associates whose start dates were delayed will get a stipend from the firm, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/390oQv0