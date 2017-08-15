FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss elevator maker Schindler's Q2 profit up on strong Americas, Europe
#Switzerland Market Report
August 15, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in 2 hours

Swiss elevator maker Schindler's Q2 profit up on strong Americas, Europe

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler Holding reported a 26 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as a strong performance in Americas and Europe helped offset tougher conditions in China.

In China, the market for new installations market steadied but pricing remained under pressure, the company said.

Second-quarter net profit of 240 million Swiss francs ($246.28 million) beat the average forecast in an analyst poll of 227 million francs. Orders for April to June advanced 4.7 percent to 2.74 billion francs, in-line with the poll.

Revenues rose 2.2 percent in local currencies to 2.51 billion francs. Revenue growth for the period was below the firm's full-year outlook range, but the company still reaffirmed its expectations of 3 to 5 percent expansion for the year.

Schindler expects net profit to reach 840 million to 880 million francs for the financial year 2017, compared with last year's 823 million francs.

$1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Edmund Blair

