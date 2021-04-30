Schindler raises 2021 revenue guidance after Q1 earnings beat

April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler increased its 2021 sales guidance on Friday, after reporting first-quarter earnings above expectations.

The company now sees 2021 revenues growing 4-7% after previously guiding for growth in the range of 0% to 5%.

The company’s net profit in the January-March period reached 213 million Swiss francs ($234 million), coming above the average analyst expectations of 173 million francs according to a company-provided poll.