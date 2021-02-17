Schindler sees 2021 revenue growth, reports Q4 earnings beat

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler said on Wednesday it expects 2021 revenues to grow in the range of 0% to 5%, as it posted fourth-quarter earnings above estimates, driven by recovery in China.

The company’s net profit in the October-December period reached 226 million Swiss francs ($253 million), coming above the average analyst expectations of 222 million francs according to a company-provided poll. ($1 = 0.8929 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)