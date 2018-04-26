Schindler's Q1 profit rises on strong Asia-Pacific growth

April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler said on Thursday first-quarter net profit rose 16.2 percent from last year to 208 million francs ($211.79 million), buoyed by a faster pace of growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 215 million francs on average, according to a Reuters poll.

Sales advanced 9.4 percent to 2.47 billion francs, compared to the poll average of 2.40 billion.

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook of revenue growth of between 3 percent and 5 percent in local currencies. ($1 = 0.9821 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)