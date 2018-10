Oct 19 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV Chief Executive Officer Paal Kibsgaard said on Friday that growth in the Permian basin could be lower than anticipated, and that pricing and demand for oilfield services in North America will remain soft in the fourth quarter.

He also said on a conference call with analysts the main challenge in the Permian basin is going to be reservoir and well performance. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)