Sept 1 (Reuters) - Schlumberger said on Tuesday it would combine its North America fracking business with Liberty Oilfield Services Inc and take a 37% stake in the new combined company.

The combined company would have a pro-forma market capitalization of $1.2 billion, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)