Exclusive: Schlumberger names new executives to energy transition business - memo

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Monday named new executives to energy transition units, according to a memo seen by Reuters, a move that signals its growing commitment to lower carbon businesses.

Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, was appointed as New Energy finance director. Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, was named Emissions Business Director to “build and manage a new business to methane emissions for oil and gas operations of our customers,” the memo said.

Schlumberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schlumberger New Energy was formed to advance technologies that could help lower emissions and develop clean fuel sources. That unit, headed by former technology chief Ashok Belani, has pushed into hydrogen, carbon capture and sequestration, geothermal power and lithium extraction.

Pages will report to Belani, as well as Chief Financial Officer Stephane Biguet, and is based in Houston. Abdeli-Galinier will report to Demosthenis Pafitis, Schlumberger’s chief technology officer, and work out of London.

Other oil and gas companies have also launched businesses to search for profit from energy transition ventures and lower-carbon fuels. Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil have begun carbon capture and storage services while pipeline operator Kinder Morgan has launched a unit to broaden low-carbon projects already in development.