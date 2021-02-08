Schlumberger New Energy names Lambert as CEO of hydrogen production venture

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Schlumberger’s New Energy division on Monday appointed Florence Lambert as the chief executive officer of its Genvia venture, effective March 1.

Lambert brings more than 20 years of experience in new energy technologies and was previously CEO of CEA-LITEN in Grenoble, France.

Last month, Schlumberger New Energy, French government-funded research firm CEA and other partners, announced the European Commission’s approval for Genvia, which is a clean hydrogen production technology venture.

Genvia will focus on the development and industrial deployment of a electrolyzer technology for clean hydrogen production.

Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier and a key component of energy transition for many countries targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.

(Corrects CEO name in headline and paragraph 1)