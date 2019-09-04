Schlumberger may sell or exit unprofitable units - CEO

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV Chief Executive officer Olivier Le Peuch said on Wednesday the world’s largest oilfield service provider would look to sell or exit businesses that do not meet its profit goals, less than two months after taking the top job.

Le Peuch said a strategic review of its North America land portfolio is now under way. “The direction I have given the organization is that all options are to be considered,” he said at the Barclays Energy-Power Conference in New York.