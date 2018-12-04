Schlumberger warns weak fracking demand to hurt its North America Q4 revenue

HOUSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services provider, warned investors on Tuesday that its North America revenues would likely decline 15 percent in the fourth quarter sequentially on steeper-than-expected price declines in hydraulic fracturing.

The drop in hydraulic fracturing activity this year had been “significantly larger than we expected,” Patrick Schorn, executive vice president, said at a conference in New York, leading to a bigger decline in pricing than it had originally forecast. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)