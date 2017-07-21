FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 11:12 AM / a month ago

Schlumberger posts smaller quarterly net loss

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services provider, reported a smaller net loss compared with the year-ago quarter, when it took a $2.57 billion charge.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $74 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.16 billion, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

The latest quarter included a charge of $510 million.

Revenue rose 4.2 percent to $7.46 billion.

Schlumberger is benefiting from strong North American shale drilling that has helped offset weak international markets. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

