BRIEF-Schlumberger expects 2Q profits to grow by 10 to 15 pct - executive

HOUSTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services provider, expects its second quarter earnings per share to increase between 10 percent and 15 percent, an executive said on Tuesday at an energy conference in San Francisco.

* Schlumberger also expects its North America revenues to rise by 12 to 13 pct sequentially, Patrick Schorn, executive vice president of wells, said at the conference

* The company sees its international revenues gaining by 6 to 7 percent sequentially, Schorn said

* The company anticipates lower-than-expected revenue growth in the Middle East due to delays and drilling challenges related to the start of projects in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and India, Schorn said

* Schlumberger is mobilizing 30 rigs internationally this quarter, and expects to mobilize an additional 25 rigs in the third quarter of 2018, he said

* Schlumberger in June started operations at its first Permian Basin sand mine in the United States (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)