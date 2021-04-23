Schlumberger expects international activity to rise through year-end

April 23 (Reuters) - Schlumberger’s top boss Olivier Le Peuch said he expects international activity to ramp-up through the end of this year and beyond, after the company reported a 3% fall in quarterly profit on Friday.

Net income, excluding charges & credits, was $299 million, or 21 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $309 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)