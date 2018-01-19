FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schlumberger posts bigger fourth-quarter loss on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Schlumberger Ltd on Friday posted a bigger quarterly loss than a year earlier as the company took charges of $2.7 billion for restructuring and a handful of other impairments.

The company’s net loss widened to $2.26 billion, or $1.63 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $204 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $8.18 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

