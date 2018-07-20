FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 11:07 AM / in 2 hours

Schlumberger posts quarterly profit on higher oilfield services demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Inc posted a quarterly profit on Friday, compared with a year-ago loss, as a recovery in crude oil prices spurred demand for its oilfield services in North America.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted net income attributable of $430 million, or 31 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11.3 percent to $8.30 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

