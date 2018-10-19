FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schlumberger profit rises 18.2 pct on higher oilfield services demand

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV posted an 18.2 rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as a recovery in crude oil prices boosted demand for its services in North America and international markets.

The world’s largest oilfield services company said net income rose to $644 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept 30, from $545 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s revenue rose to $8.5 billion from $7.91 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

