Schlumberger profit rises 18.2 pct on higher oilfield services demand

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV posted an 18.2 rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as a recovery in crude oil prices boosted demand for its services in North America and international markets.

The world’s largest oilfield services company said net income rose to $644 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept 30, from $545 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s revenue rose to $8.5 billion from $7.91 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)