Schlumberger profit rises on cost cuts, oil demand recovery

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV’s fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit grew compared to the previous quarter, aided by cost cuts and a recovery in demand for oilfield services and equipment after a pandemic-driven slump in drilling.

The world’s largest oilfield services provider on Friday reported net income excluding charges and credits of $309 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with an income of $228 million, or 16 cents, in the prior quarter. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)