Schlumberger quarterly profit up on N.America drilling

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd posted a bigger quarterly profit on Friday, as its North American business continues to be helped by strong shale drilling.

Net profit attributable to the Houston-based oilfield services company rose to $545 million, or 39 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $176 million, or 13 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose to $7.91 billion from $7.02 billion in the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)