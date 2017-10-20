FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schlumberger quarterly profit up on N.America drilling
#Market News
October 20, 2017

Schlumberger quarterly profit up on N.America drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd posted a bigger quarterly profit on Friday, as its North American business continues to be helped by strong shale drilling.

Net profit attributable to the Houston-based oilfield services company rose to $545 million, or 39 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $176 million, or 13 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose to $7.91 billion from $7.02 billion in the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
