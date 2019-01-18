Company News
January 18, 2019 / 12:06 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Schlumberger reports quarterly profit compared with year-ago loss

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV reported quarterly profit on Friday, compared with loss a year earlier when it took $2.7 billion in charges related to restructuring and asset writedown.

The company reported a net income of $538 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $2.26 billion, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $8.18 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

